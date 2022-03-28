Smothering Starfish latest card set to join Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion

Years ago Limp Bizkit introduced us to the Chocolate Starfish. Now Hearthstone is set to bring the world the Smothering Starfish.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Unfortunately, Smothering Starfish is not a groundbreaking rock-hop album, but instead, a three-cost 2/4 Neutral Beast minion. In addition, Smothering Starfish has an incredibly powerful Battlecry. When Smothering Starfish enters the field, it will Silence ALL other minions. That means everything on the field, your minions included.

Though it is obviously too early to know for certain, Smothering Starfish looks like a card that could find use in a multitude of decks. Many of the powerful new Legendary Colossal minions have appendages that feature the Taunt Keyword in addition to their own powerful abilities. Smothering Starfish could shut down the majority of those abilities for a meager three mana.

Even if Smothering Starfish doesn’t end up being a mainstay in any archetype, it still might be a card you want to consider running when you encounter certain minion-based match-ups.

You’ll be able to check out Smothering Starfish and all of the new cards coming with Voyage to the Sunken City when the expansion goes live on April 12.