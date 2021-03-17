Sigil of Flame revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming Forged in the Barrens expansion

The Demon Hunter class is getting more control in Forged in the Barrens. But at what cost?

The cards are flowing for Hearthstone’s March 30 Forged in the Barrens expansion.

The latest card to join the Demon Hunter class is Sigil of Flame, a two-cost spell. It reads, “At the start of your next turn, deal three damage to all minions.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A new control tool for Demon Hunter is a welcome addition to the game, but Sigil of Flame might not be the answer. Its one-turn delay makes it much weaker than it could be.

It’s similar to the Warlock card Corrupting Mist, which curses all minions and destroys them at the start of your next turn. The card was scarcely used in a Constructed, and barely made the light of day in pro play.

Forged in the Barrens is expected to hit the live servers on March 30. But fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.