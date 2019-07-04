Shaman Quest card Corrupt the Waters revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Shaman players, rejoice—you can now start theorycrafting about your new Quest deck.

Corrupt the Waters is the latest card revealed from Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card was revealed on the official Hearthstone Instagram account through the platform’s story feature. Corrupt the Waters gives players an idea of what the rest of the expansion might have in store for the Shaman class.

Corrupt the Waters is a one-cost Quest that requires you to play six Battlecry cards before triggering. After fulfilling the card’s requirement, the player will be rewarded with the Heart of Vir’naal Hero Power. This improved Hero Power will cost two mana and causes your Battlecries to trigger twice in the turn you use it. We can probably expect to see some new Battlecry minions join the Shaman class for support as the reveals continue.

One card we know about that Corrupt the Waters will have great synergy with is EVIL Totem. The Totem is a two-cost 0/2 minion that adds a Lackey to your hand at the end of your turn. Since Lackey minions have powerful Battlecries, it’s probably safe to add EVIL Totem to your Quest Shaman decklist.

You can check out all of the cards joining the Saviors of Uldum expansion when it goes live on Aug. 6.