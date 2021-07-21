Shady Bartender revealed in Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind has revealed Warlock’s fifth card.

The newest card to be revealed is Shady Bartender, a Common Warlock minion that costs five mana, has the Tradeable keyword, and a Battlecry ability which gives your Demons +2/+2.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Shady Bartender accentuates the potential of the Tradeable keyword incredibly well. If you draw into Shady Bartender and lack a curve of Demon minions to play, you can shuffle him back into your deck for one mana to hopefully draw into a better card for the current situation.

For Shady Bartender, his effect revolves best around decks which are aggressive and focus on the Demon tribe since landing his ability on a board full of demons will break the game wide open in your favor. As it currently stands, the current meta Standard Warlock lists focus on slower controlling options, which Shady Bartender does not favor.

Despite this, assuming more Demon support is added in United in Stormwind, Shady Bartender can pair well with other cards introduced in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, like Free Admission and Man’ari Mosher. In addition to this, the upcoming expansion also teased Demonic Assault, which summons two Voidwalkers the turn before Shady Bartender can be played.

United in Stormwind’s releases August 3 and players can pre-order the expansion by either purchasing the Standard Bundle, which has 60 packs for $49.99, or gain access to Lady Katrana Prestor and Ve’nari Alternate Battlegrounds Bartender through the Mega Bundle and 80 packs for $79.99.