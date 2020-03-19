Shadowjeweler Hanar coming in Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

Rejoice, Hearthstone fans—it’s card reveal season. The game’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland, is bringing with it a range of new cards, as well as the new Demon Hunter race.

The latest card to join Hearthstone’s evergrowing cast is Shadowjeweler Hanar. He’s a mighty two-cost Rogue legendary with one Attack and five Health. After you play a Secret, Discover a Secret from a different class.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Shadowjeweler Hanar has plenty of potential in Ashes of Outland. At the moment, Rogue Secrets are sparse. But at least three more are on their way, according to Hearthstone streamer Thijs.

If the new Rogue Secrets are strong and have a decent amount of tempo, Shadowjeweler Hanar will be an essential addition to Secret-oriented decks. Ambush, the first Rogue Secret to join the expansion, is reasonable and is a welcome addition to the class.

What makes the card interesting is its Discover mechanic. The card can discover Secrets from the Paladin, Hunter, or Mage class. There are many dud secrets the card can discover, but equally, there are multiple worthwhile ones that synergize well with Rogue.

Shadowjeweler Hanar also has strong stats. Just two mana for one Attack and five Health allows for plenty of value, especially for Rogue.

Ashes of Outland is scheduled to release on April 7. Fans can pre-purchase the expansion now from Blizzard’s online store.