Shadowcrafter Scabbs revealed for Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley

Hero cards are one of the coolest mechanics in Hearthstone. And with Fractured in Alterac Valley’s release next month, they’re making their triumphant return.

The latest Hero card revealed today for the upcoming set is Shadowcrafter Scabbs. The Rogue Hero cost seven mana and awards five armor. When entering the field Shadowcrafter Scabbs has a Battlecry that returns all minions to their owner’s hands, then summons two 4/2 Shadows with Stealth.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Additionally, Scabbs will transform your usual Rogue Hero Power into one called Sleight of Hand. Each turn for zero mana, the next card you play will cost two less. That means when a Rogue player is able to get Scabbs on the field, you better prepare yourself to defend against some low-cost Rogue shenanigans.

Shadowcrafter Scabbs was revealed in a YouTube video posted by well-known Hearthstone streamer Regis Killbin. If you want to see Shadowcrafter Scabbs in action, you can do so by checking out his video. Shadowcrafter Scabbs is one of a handful of Hero cards revealed thus far, and we can only assume there are more on the way.

You’ll be able to test out Shadowcrafter Scabbs as well as all of the other new cards when Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion goes live on Dec. 7.