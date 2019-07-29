Shadow of Death revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

The latest card revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion is an intriguing addition to the game.

Shadow of Death is a four-cost Rogue spell. Choose a minion. Shuffle three ‘Shadows’ into your deck that summon a copy when drawn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This card is interesting in the context of Rogue. It has the potential for tons of value. It’s risky and it definitely won’t always pay off, but under the right circumstances, and with the right combo, it could carry your game.

It’s unfortunately extremely slow though. It’s pretty much a four-cost do nothing. In a long and drawn out game, it could work wonders, but up against an aggro deck, it will likely be a waste of mana.

Either way, Shadow of Death is lots of fun. Its possibilities are endless, allowing for any number of interactive combos. We’ll just have to wait and see how it places in the metagame.

Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion is set to drop on Aug. 6.