Shadow Clone revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

Rejoice Rogue fans, a nifty little Secret has just been revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

Shadow Clone is a two-cost Rogue Secret that reads, “After a minion attacks your Hero, summon a copy of it with Stealth.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Shadow Clone is a fantastic tempo card, giving priority to Rogue players in the early game. Even without Shadowjeweler Hanar—who discovers a Secret from a different class after you play a Secret—the card could be well worth playing.

Its cost efficiency and its ability to be used in almost any situation mean it has very little downside.

In the early stages of the game, Shadow Clone prevents aggression, putting a stop to decks like Zoo. And in the late game, it forces players to play carefully around the card, or risk losing their advantage.

If ignored, Shadow Clone could easily be the difference between winning and losing.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire kicks off on Nov. 17. Stay tuned for more card reveals in the week leading up to the expansion.