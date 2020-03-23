Sethekk Veilweaver revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion

Good news Hearthstone fans, Ashes of Outland is drawing dangerously close. The game’s first expansion of the year releases in just two weeks, introducing a new class, and a slew of cards.

The latest card to join Hearthstone is Sethekk Veilweaver, a two-cost Priest Epic with two attack, three health. It reads, “after you cast a spell on a minion, add a Priest spell to your hand.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sethekk Veilweaver is an interesting addition to the expansion. It’s essentially a weaker version of Lyra the Sunshard, with less attack and health, but also a more affordable cost.

The fact that it’s cheaper makes it a more viable option for Priest. It’s easier to combo, it works on curve, and fits nicely in an aggro matchup. Sethekk Veilweaver also doesn’t specify casting a spell on a friendly or enemy minion. It could work with cards like Shadow Word: Pain, Death, Shield, and silence. It’s dynamic, it’s easy to fit in your deck, and it’s cheap. What more could you ask for in a card?

Ashes of Outland releases to the live servers on April 7, but fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.