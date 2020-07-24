Secret Passage and Wandmaker coming in Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

These cards showed up for only a couple of frames in a video.

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion continued today with Blizzard promoting two more cards in a “blink and you’ll miss it” kind of style.

In a promotional video released today, Blizzard revealed two cards: Secret Passage and Wandmaker.

Secret Passage is an epic Rogue spell that costs one mana and replaces your hand with five cards in your deck, then swapping back to your original hand when your next turn begins. The other card is Wandmaker, a common neutral minion that costs two mana with 2/2 stats and has a Battlecry that gives you a one-mana spell from your class.

Secret Passage is similar to the PvE card Mystical Mirage from Saviors of Uldum’s Tombs of Terror Adventure. For its cheap price, you can effectively get a mid-game mulligan for an entirely new hand that you can use this turn. This potentially lets you keep a card advantage since you maintain your original hand regardless of whether you play the cards provided by Secret Passage. There’s also a chance to accelerate potential combos since you’re effectively drawing through five new cards in your deck.

Wandmaker is comparable to Descent of Dragon’s Cobalt Spellkin. For three less mana and 1/3 less in stats, you get one less cheap spell. This neutral card has a fair chance to shine in decks that need cheap spell fodder or classes that have high-quality one-mana spells, like Demon Hunter and Shaman.

Scholomance Academy will be released on Aug. 6. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.