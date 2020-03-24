Scrapyard Colossus revealed for Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion is drawing dangerously close, kickstarting the Year of the Phoenix, and bringing a slew of cards, and a new playable race.

The latest card to join the expansion is one beefy dude. Scrapyard Colossus is a 10-cost Elemental with seven attack, seven health, Taunt, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, it summons a 7/7 Colossus with Taunt.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Scrapyard Colossus’ place in the Hearthstone metagame is questionable at this early stage of the expansion but it does have potential in constructed. It’s expensive, and it might be difficult to fit in a regular deck, but its flexibility means there could an answer somewhere.

Shaman cards like Muckmorpher might be a viable option, transforming itself into Scrapyard Colossus for just five mana. Finding a deck that fits around these two cards is another story altogether, though.

If not for constructed, Scrapyard Colossus will be perfect for the arena. If you reach 10 mana with this bad boy in your hand, it’s practically game, set, and match. Up against decks without a good range of removals, Scrapyard Colossus will stick to the board like glue.

Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion launches on April 7, but fans can pre-order the expansion today from Blizzard’s online store.