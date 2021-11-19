Sacrificial Summoner revealed for Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley

Card reveal season is in full swing and one of the latest reveals for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley, is a powerful Warlock minion.

Warlocks love sacrificing things, so this minion is appropriately named. Sacrificial Summoner is a three-cost 3/3 Epic Rare minion with a powerful Battlecry. When you play Sacrificial Summoner, you’ll destroy a friendly minion and then summon a minion from your deck that costs one more mana than the destroyed minion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Just like a Warlock sacrifices their Demons in World of Warcraft to gain some sort of benefit, here you’ll be sacrificing your minions for the greater good. Warlock players will likely use this Battlecry to cheat out important minions with decently high mana costs.

Over the course of the United in Stormwind meta, the most prominent Warlock deck has been Quest Warlock. Though there have been a few options related to Zoo Lock, odds are you’ve been playing the Quest archetype because it’s been the most viable. But Sacrificial Summoner could be a sign that the devs are trying to implement some fresh ideas with the Warlock class.

You’ll be able to test out all of the new cards, including Sacrificial Summoner, when Fractured in Alterac Valley goes live on Dec. 7.