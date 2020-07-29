Rune Dagger and Tidal Wave coming to Hearthstone in Scholomance Academy

Shaman players will get a few new toys next month from Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion.

Blizzard revealed Rune Dagger and Tidal Wave earlier today. Rune Dagger is a common Shaman weapon that costs three mana with 1/3 in stats and gives you +1 Spell Damage for the turn after swinging with your Hero. Tidal Wave is a common Shaman spell that costs eight mana and deals three damage to all minions. It also has Lifesteal.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Rune Dagger is comparable to Vereesa Windrunner and her weapon, Thori’dal the Stars’ Fury. While its weapon stats are far from efficient for its cost, its strength comes from the amount of Spell Damage it can give you during turns where you need it. Whenever you start a turn, you can swing with your Rune Dagger, using it to clear minions or during a combo turn where you try to finish off your opponent with multiple spells.

Tidal Wave is a potent AoE spell that can help stabilize Control Shaman in the late game. While its damage is a little lackluster when compared to other AoE spells near its cost, like Flamestrike, Earthquake, or the new Cycle of Hatred, the fact that this spell has Lifesteal means the wider the board is that you clear, the more health you’ll gain. When used against aggressive decks, like Zoo or Tempo, there’s a good chance it can bring you back to full health. Rune Dagger also raises the potency of its damage and healing.

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion will be released on Aug. 6.