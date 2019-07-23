Rogue minion Whirlkick Master is coming in Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion Saviors of Uldum is still underway, and two cards have just been introduced by Polish YouTuber Mateusz “MKRR” Krzesiński.

One of them is Whirlkick Master. It’s a two-mana Epic Rogue minion. Its effect says “whenever you play a Combo card, add a random Combo card to your hand.” MKRR shared a video on his channel showing how the card works.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Whirlkick Master is a great addition to Combo Rogue decks. From its description, it seems like you don’t need to trigger the Combo effect of the card you’re playing for Whirlkick’s effect to work. As long as you play a Combo card, another one will appear in your hand.

Saviors of Uldum will be available to all Hearthstone players on Aug. 6, when everyone will be able to buy packs and open the ones they pre-ordered. Those who want a card bundle ready in their account for launch can get 50 packs for $49.99 or 80 packs for $79.99, which will give you the Elise Starseeker Druid Hero as a bonus.

The expansion will feature 135 new cards and is the second of the Year of the Dragon.