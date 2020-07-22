Rogue Legendary Infiltrator Lilian revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Stealth Rogue is leveling up in Scholomance Academy.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s card reveal season and Hearthstone’s Rogue class just got an interesting new addition.

Infiltrator Lilian is a four-cost Rogue Legendary with four Attack, two Health, Stealth, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, summon a 4/2 Forsaken Lilian that attacks a random enemy.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This isn’t the most groundbreaking Legendary card and it certainly doesn’t look overpowered, but it does have tons of potential with Stealth Rogue.

In a sense, Infiltrator Lilian is a revered version of Burrowing Scorpid. Both cards severely lack health and can lead to some underwhelming situations.

Under the right conditions, though, Infiltrator Lilian is a perfectly serviceable card. Its value equates to 8/4 of stats with Stealth synergy for just four mana.

Scholomance Academy, Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, is making its way to the live servers on Aug. 6. Fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.