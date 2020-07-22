Rogue Legendary Infiltrator Lilian revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

It’s card reveal season and Hearthstone’s Rogue class just got an interesting new addition.

Infiltrator Lilian is a four-cost Rogue Legendary with four Attack, two Health, Stealth, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, summon a 4/2 Forsaken Lilian that attacks a random enemy.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This isn’t the most groundbreaking Legendary card and it certainly doesn’t look overpowered, but it does have tons of potential with Stealth Rogue.

In a sense, Infiltrator Lilian is a revered version of Burrowing Scorpid. Both cards severely lack health and can lead to some underwhelming situations.

Under the right conditions, though, Infiltrator Lilian is a perfectly serviceable card. Its value equates to 8/4 of stats with Stealth synergy for just four mana.

Scholomance Academy, Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, is making its way to the live servers on Aug. 6. Fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.