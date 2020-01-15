Road to Northrend is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

It’s time to open some portals, Hearthstone fans. For this week’s Tavern Brawl, players will join the League of Explorers as they travel to Northren, but a few misplaced portals may lead players astray on their journey.

This week’s Tavern Brawl is named Road to Northrend and is now live. “For the final conflict against E.V.I.L., Reno Jackson must conjure a portal to Northren,” the Tavern Brawl’s description reads. “If only he knew how…”

This week’s Tavern Brawl is a dungeon-style solo mode with eight different bosses that players will need to defeat. At the start of the Brawl, players will choose one of the four League of Explorers members and will receive a premade deck based on their choice. Like other dungeon runs, players will be able to add cards and treasures to their deck for each victory.

The bosses players will encounter and their Hero Powers are as follows:

Reno’s Junkpile—“When damaged, draw and cast a random spell from your deck (random targets)”

Orgrimmar Guard—“Summon a random Orgrimmar citizen”

Primodino—“Destroy the left-most enemy minion”

White King—“Discover a chess piece”

Bookmaster Bae Chao—“Silence all minions”

Taz Nozwhisker—“Whenever Tak shuffles a card into his deck, add a copy to his hand”

Murgatha—“Transform a friendly minion into a random Murloc that costs (1) more. Max cost: (5)”

Sir Finley—“Give a minion Divine Shield and Wind Fury”

After defeating the first boss, players will receive a Classic card pack. The Tavern Brawl will count toward any quest requiring players to play against another player.

Road to Northrend will remain playable for a full week before next week’s Tavern Brawl replaces it.