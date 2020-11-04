Ring Toss revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion has begun.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is the final expansion of the Year of the Phoenix and brings a wealth of new content to the game, from a new Duels game mode to adding in the much-requested achievements. And, of course, there are plenty of new cards set to join Hearthstone.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

YouTuber Feelink revealed Ring Toss, a rare Mage spell that costs four mana and uses the new Corrupt keyword, today. Its normal form allows players to discover a Secret and play it instantly. If it was Corrupted before being played, this effect activates twice instead.

This card adds an interesting way to play Secrets. While normally playing a Secret would cost around three mana, Ring Toss gives players a way to garner more value if they take the time to Corrupt the card by playing more expensive cards first. This effect is more enticing for slower Mage players since a Tempo or Secret Mage deck would have a difficult time finding the chances to wait for a card like this to gain maximum value.

Additionally, this card synergizes with the new Y’shaarj, which adds free copies of all Corrupted cards you played this game back to your hand. This can give you an extra defensive push once you summon him on turn 10.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will be released on Nov. 17. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.