Rigged Faire Game joins Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

The latest card revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion adds yet another piece of support for the Secret Mage deck following the introduction of Ring Toss earlier this week.

Rigged Faire Game is an Epic Mage Secret that costs three mana and lets you draw three cards if your hero avoided taking damage during your opponent’s turn.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Compared to other drawing effects in the game, Rigged Faire Game provides a strong amount of value for its cost. While it may be difficult to activate if you’re behind, it should be a simple goal to achieve against a control-based opponent or if you’re ahead on board since your adversary will be focused on clearing your minions as opposed to dealing damage to you.

If Rigged Faire Game fails to make a splash in standard, the Secret Mage lists in the wild format will likely aim to find a spot for this card. It serves as another Secret activator and an extra value engine to either find Aluneth or help you survive if you can’t find Aluneth.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will be released on Nov. 17. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.