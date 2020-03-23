Replicat-o-tron revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland

Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion Ashes of Outland is just around the corner.

The latest card to join the expansion is one powerful robot.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Replicat-o-tron is an Epic rare four-cost neutral 3/3 Mech minion with an outstanding effect. At the end of your turn, Replicat-o-tron will transform its neighbors into a copy of it. One of the most popular decks during Descent of Dragons has been Mech Paladin. One usage that comes to mind instantly when looking at this card is how it could work in hand with Paladin’s Hero Power.

Though Mech Paladin is an extremely strong archetype, Paladin’s Hero Power doesn’t really do it any favors. Now, the 1/1 recruit summoned by a Mech Paladin can be transformed into a 3/3 Mech. Though Mech Paladin is probably the best Mech deck currently, it isn’t the only one in town. Hunter has had a number of successful Mech lists over the past year. Unfortunately for Mech players, Zilliax, arguably one of the best cards ever designed, will be rotating out when the expansion goes live. Hopefully, Ashes of Outland introduces some new quality Mechs to keep the archetypes kicking.

You can check out all of the new cards coming to Hearthstone when Ashes of Outland goes live on April 7.