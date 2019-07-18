Reno The Relicologist Mage Legendary revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Mage players, rejoice. Reno is here in the form of a new Legendary minion.

Reno The Relicologist was just revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

We’ve known for a while that everyone from the League of Explorers would be attached to a class, and it looks like Reno will be representing Mage. Reno the Relicologist is a six-cost 4/6 Legendary Battlecry minion. Reno’s Battlecry deals 10 damage randomly split among all enemy minions if your deck has no duplicates.

It looks like Mage players can expect a pretty diverse decklist if they plan on using their favorite explorer. Reno the Relicologist was one of four Legendaries revealed at a Comic-Con panel that took place today in San Diego.