Release date confirmed for Hearthstone’s Tombs of Terror solo adventure

Since Saviors of Uldum went live earlier this month, the community has been abuzz with talk of its upcoming solo adventure.

Blizzard just revealed that the Tombs of Terror solo adventure will launch on Sept. 17.

Although there hasn’t been a ton of information directly revealed about the new solo adventure, fans still know quite a bit. The Tombs of Terror will pick up where Rafaam and crew left off after stealing Dalaran.

During the Dalaran Heist solo adventure, Rafaam and the League of EVIL successfully carried out a plot to steal the magical city of Dalaran. Using Dr. Boom’s unique expertise, the EVIL crew attached rockets to the city and flew off into the night. Fans soon learned that Rafaam’s plan didn’t stop at Dalaran. Rafaam and the gang plan on capturing numerous magical cities from within Azeroth and they now have their sights set on Uldum.

Unfortunately for the League of EVIL, they aren’t the only League in town. With the Saviors of Uldum reveal trailer, fans learned that Rafaam and the gang would be opposed by the League of Explorers. Reno, Brann, Elise, and Finley will assemble once more in order to protect the Legendary desert city.

With the Dalaran Heist solo adventure, fans played as henchmen attempting to further the goals of the League of EVIL. Players will probably play a similar role in the Tombs of Terror adventure, but this time in service of the League of Explorers.

You can find out exactly what the Tombs of Terror solo adventure has in store when it goes live on Sept. 17.