Regis Killbin reveals Diver minions for Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City

After famed Hearthstone YouTuber Regis Killbin’s Sir Finley card reveal was stolen from him, he has now revealed three new Diver minions.

Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City is, as you might expect, full of underwater themed minions. After the opportunity to reveal the new Sir Finley Legendary went bust as Killbin explains in the above video, Blizzard gave him three new minions to reveal.

Gangplank Diver, Slimescale Diver, and Pelican Diver are descending into Hearthstone with the Voyage to the Sunken City. Gangplank Diver is a five-cost 6/4 Pirate with Dormant for one Turn, then has Rush and is Immune while attacking.

Slimescale Diver is a three-cost 2/4 Murloc minion with Dormant for one turn, then has Rush and Poisonous. Finally, Pelican Diver is a one-cost 4/1 Beast minion with Dormant for one turn, then has Rush.

Each Diver can be seen in all its glory in Regis Killbin’s video linked above. You can check out all of the cards coming with Voyage to the Sunken City when it goes live on April 12.