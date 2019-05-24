Reckless Experimenter changes added to Hearthstone’s Rise of the Mech update

A Blizzard community manager revealed today that Reckless Experimenter will be changed to prevent an unwanted interaction with SN1P-SN4P.

SN1P-SN4P is a new three-cost 2/3 Mech with Magnetic, Echo, and a Deathrattle that summons two 1/1 Microbots. Players can obtain a golden copy of SN1P-SN4P by logging in to Hearthstone’s Rise of the Mech event from June 3 to July 1.

In its current state, Reckless Experimenter is a five-cost 4/6 minion with an effect that causes Deathrattle minions you play to cost three less mana. But they die at the end of the turn.

After the Rise of the Mech update on June 3, Reckless Experimenter will have a line added to its effect that says costs can’t be reduced below one. This is to prevent an early-game infinite damage combo from becoming available to the Priest class through Reckless Experimenter and SN1P-SN4P.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After patch 14.4 goes live and Reckless Experimenter is altered, players will have two weeks to disenchant the card for a full dust refund. Although this is an unfortunate change for Priest players, hopefully SN1P-SN4P will somehow provide the class with value to make up for it.

Blizzard also said that it’s aware of an issue in the Wild format related to interactions with SN1P-SN4P when played alongside multiple copies of Mechwarper. The team plans to keep an eye on the interaction moving forward.

You can check out SN1P-SN4P when the Rise of the Mech patch goes live on June 3.