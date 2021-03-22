Rancor and more revealed for Warrior in Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens

Hearthstone’s final card reveal stream for Forged in the Barrens took place earlier today.

Plenty of cards were introduced, but there were some particularly interesting reveals for those who play Warrior.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Rancor was by far the most noteworthy of the Warrior cards revealed today. This new four-cost Epic spell deals two damage to all minions. Afterward, you’ll gain two armor for each minion destroyed.

One of the most fun ways to play Warrior is to stack up a wall of armor and laugh at your opponent’s struggle to dent it. Rancor looks like it could be a great clear option and contribute to a new version of Armor Warrior that could be sadistically fun.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Outrider’s Axe is a four-cost 3/3 weapon that has an effect that allows you to draw a card after your Hero attacks and kills a minion. This will give you a ton of value if it’s properly used to clear the board. Expect to see this in an Aggro Warrior deck sometime in the near future.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pirate Warrior fans got a sneak peek at their potential future via Stonemaul Anchorman, a 4/5 Rush minion that also has a Frenzy effect. After Stonemaul Anchorman takes damage and survives for the first time, you’ll get to draw a card. This is another tool that will probably show up in an Aggro deck sometime during the Forged meta.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Last but not least, Blizzard showed some love to Tauren fans with Whirling Combatant. This four-cost 2/6 Tauren Warrior has a Battlecry and Frenzy effect that are one and the same. When Whirling Combatant enters the battlefield, he’ll deal one damage to all other minions. Likewise, after Whirling Combatant takes damage for the first time, he’ll again deal one damage to all other minions.

It looks like Warrior players are in for a ton of fun in the upcoming Hearthstone meta. You can test out these cards for yourself when Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.