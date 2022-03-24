Shaman Legendary Radiance of Azshara storms into Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City

Radiance of Azshara is a big fat Shaman Legendary with a unique effect.

The latest card to join Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion is a three-cost minion with three attack, four health, and +two fire spell damage. It reads, “Your nature spells cost (1) less. After you cast a frost spell, gain 3 armor.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This card has plenty of potential in Constructed, buffing up multiple decks. Combined with spells like Call in the Finishers and Unstable Evolution, Shaman players could quickly overwhelm the board. But when Radiance of Azshara isn’t pulling off game-winning combos, it’s just a solid card. The extra fire damage and even the additional armor make it an instant threat on the board. It helps to maintain momentum and press on with the attack.

A few other cards with synergy that come to mind include Primal Dungeoneer, which draws a spell, and if it’s a nature spell, also draws an Elemental. And Voltaic Burst, another nature spell that summons two 1/1 Sparks with Rush.

Voyage to the Sunken City is set to hit the Hearthstone live servers on April 12. Stay tuned for more card reveals until then.