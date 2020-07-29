Primordial Studies revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Scholomance Academy

Blizzard Entertainment is bringing back studies for the latest Hearthstone card reveal.

Primordial Studies is a one-cost Shaman and Mage spell that discovers a spell damage minion. It reads. “your next one costs” one less mana.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There’s a total of eight neutral spell damage minions in standard, four Mage minions, and two Shaman minions. This also includes five legendary cards. Malygos and Bloodmage Thalnos are neutral, Astromancer Solarian and Mozaki, Master Duelist are Mage cards, and Lady Vashj is a Shaman card.

Spell power might not be the most powerful effect in the Hearthstone but because there are so few cards of its nature, Primordial Studies should be a decent pickup.

It doesn’t look like Mage can discover Shaman cards and vice versa, meaning fishing for specific spell damage cards is a viable option. In terms of overall power level, Mage wins out, though Shaman shouldn’t be discounted.

It’s too early to predict how Primordial Studies will fare in constructed, but it is a promising card. Combined with the right deck, it has plenty of potential.

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion is set to launch on Aug. 6. For the meantime, fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.