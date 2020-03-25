Priest gets Legendary Reliquary of Souls minion in Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion has entered its final day with a large card dump on the game’s official Twitch and YouTube channels today.

Blizzard has introduced Reliquary of Souls, a Legendary Priest minion that costs one mana. It has one Attack, three Health, Lifesteal, and a Deathrattle that lets you shuffle its Prime version into your deck.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Prime version costs seven mana. It has six Attack, eight Health, and now Taunt alongside Lifesteal. In addition, it gives you the power to be the only player that’s allowed to target it with spells and Hero Powers.

This is the second time this effect has appeared on a card, with Shimmering Courser from Kobolds and Catacombs sharing this ability. Priest can definitely take full advantage of this effect with its powerful spells and restore it with its own Hero Power.

Reliquary of Souls was also a boss in the Black Temple raid during World of Warcraft, continuing The Burning Crusade vibes that this expansion provides.

Ashes of Outland will be released on April 7. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.