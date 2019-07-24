Pressure Plate revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

Pressure Plate is the latest Hunter spell revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum, and it’s exceptionally strong.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pressure Plate is a two-cost Secret. After your opponent casts a spell, destroy a random enemy minion.

Its random factor is beneficial for the Hunter player, funnily enough. It’s particularly difficult to play around, adding even more irritating Secrets to the class. If your opponent has the board presence, this card can easily stop them in their tracks. They only need to get ahead of themselves and overextend, before the card quickly wipes the smile off their face.

It’s bound to see play in Standard and its low cost and flexibility mean it can feature in a number of decks. It works perfectly fine in the early game, preventing tempo, but it’s even more powerful in the late game. It has the potential to cut short combo with just two mana.

Check out all the new cards coming to Saviors of Uldum on Aug. 6.