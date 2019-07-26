Plague of Flames revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Why not burn your opponent’s village down with the latest Warlock card revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion?

Plague of Flames is a one-cost Warlock spell. It destroys all friendly minions. And for each minion destroyed that way, it destroys one enemy minion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is an interesting card that has multiple options for the Warlock class. There’s a number of cards that synergize with it, making it relatively easy to fit in your deck. It has insane value for its cheap cost and has an element of flexibility.

It should work well with cards like Impbalming, Fiendish Circle, and Rafaam’s Scheme. It’s essentially a good way of taking out useless 1/1 imps in the name of a tempo swing.

Overall, this card is an exciting new addition to Warlock. It has its place in Standard play and will no doubt feature in top tier decks. It’s versatile, it’s cheap, and it screams tempo.

Hearthstone’s Savior of Uldum expansion is ready to drop on Aug. 6.