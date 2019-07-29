Pharaoh’s Blessing is the latest card revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

Pharaoh characters are usually a pretty big deal in the TCG world.

Paladins will soon have a Pharaoh in their corner thanks to the new Saviors of Uldum card, Pharaoh’s Blessing.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pharaoh’s Blessing is a six-cost Paladin spell that gives a variety of benefits. Pharaoh’s Blessing allows you to give a minion +4/+4, Divine Shield, and Taunt. While the mana cost for Pharaoh’s Blessing may seem high, it could be justified. Giving a minion that has been on the board long enough to attack the benefits of Pharaoh’s Blessing could lead to a tempo swing that wins you the game.

The card is also diverse in the sense that it can be used offensively or defensively. If you’re desperate for a beefy Taunt minion to protect your health, Pharaoh’s Blessing can provide that and more.

Find out how good the Pharaoh’s Blessing really is when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.