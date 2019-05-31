Participants revealed for the upcoming Hearthstone Mechanical Inn-vitational

Earlier this month, the Hearthstone team introduced the new Mechanical Inn-vitational. And now, Blizzard has revealed the names of the pros and creators who will take part in the upcoming event.

The new event will feature players from North America playing live on set against teams from around the world. During the event, participants will be divided into teams of two players. Those teams will then be able to craft decks using a new unique format. Fans will probably be familiar with most players participating in the event, including Hearthstone superstars Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang, Octavian “Kripp” Morosan, and Thijs Molendijk.



Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Players will draft using 20 card packs from the Classic, Witchwood, Boomsday Project, and Rastakhan’s Rumble sets. WAdditionally, teams will receive 40 packs from the newest expansion, Rise of Shadows, as well as 5,000 gold. Players will also have access to any cards that are being buffed in the upcoming Rise of the Mech update.

During the event, teams won’t be able to earn gold through Arena, Ranked wins, or daily quest. Players will instead be rewarded with a point whenever they secure a victory. Those points will be spent by players later in the event to purchase a set of additional packs as well as various perks. In order to keep things fair, all competitors will be given the same additional variety of packs that the on-stream teams open after they win a match.

The card packs that are being used during the event will be opened on June 3 on each participating player’s stream. The Mechanical Inn-vitational will be streamed live through Hearthstone’s official Twitch and YouTube channels on June 4 at 10am CT. Players can also watch the action on their favorite participant’s stream.