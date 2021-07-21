Park Panther joins Hearthstone’s upcoming United in Stormwind expansion

Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion draws closer by the minute.

The latest card to join the expansion is Park Panther, a four-cost Druid Beast with four attack, four health, and Rush. Whenever Park Panther attacks, the card reads, “give your hero +3 Attack this turn.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Park Panther isn’t the most exciting card this tier, but it certainly has potential in a constructed environment. In Midrange Beast Druid or Gonk Druid, it’s a perfectly serviceable option.

It has synergy with Guardian Animals, which summons two Beasts that cost five or less mana from your deck and gives them Rush, and Gonk, the Raptor, which is a seven-cost 4/9 that may attack for a second time after your hero attacks and kills a minion.

It remains to be seen if the card will make its way into the meta or if it will sit at the sidelines.

United in Stormwind gets underway on Aug. 3. Hearthstone fans can expect more card reveals in the days leading up to the expansion.