Paladin spell Radar Detector coming to Hearthstone in Voyage to the Sunken City

The card reveals for Hearthstone’s upcoming Voyage to the Sunken City expansion show no sign of slowing down. One of the latest cards revealed is a powerful spell card that Paladin players will have at their disposal.

Radar Detector is a two-cost epic rare spell that plays on the expansion’s theme of manipulating cards from the bottom of your deck. When you cast Radar Detector, you will scan the bottom five cards of your deck. After doing so, you will draw any Mechs found while scanning and then shuffle your deck.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mechs are on the up and up for a full-on return to form with Voyage to the Sunken City, and it looks like Paladin will be one of the classes making use of them. We’ve already seen powerful cards like Gaia, the Techtonic revealed for the Mage class, so it looks like Paladin could be joining or at least dabbling in its own Mech brigade.

More card reveals are scheduled in the days leading up to the release of Voyage to the Sunken City, so keep your eyes peeled for more insight on what the future of Paladin might hold.

You can test out Radar Detector and all of the new cards coming with Voyage to the Sunken City when the expansion goes live on April 12.