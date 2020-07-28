Paladin Epic Argent Braggart joins Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion

Hearthstone’s card reveal season is coming to a close, with Scholomance Academy drawing nearer and nearer every day.

The latest card to join the expansion is Argent Braggart, a two-cost Paladin minion with one attack, one health, and a Battlecry. When the card is played, gain attack and health to match the highest on the battlefield.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For just two mana, Argent Braggart is a powerful card. It’s admittedly situational and might have a hard time fitting in standard decks, but that won’t stop it from being played in constructed.

In the early stages of the game, Argent Braggart is more of a burden than a help. But in the late game, it’s an entirely different story. When on the defensive, it acts as a counter to big and beefy cards, and on the attack, it further strengthens your side of the board.

That being said, Argent Braggart is unfortunately not the greatest of cards for Paladin. The lack of card draw, means making the most of Argent Braggart won’t be an easy task.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion goes live on Aug. 6. Stay tuned for more card reveals.