Overdraft joins Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

The bustling city of Stormwind awaits in Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion.

The latest card to join United in Stormwind is Overdraft, a one-cost Shaman spell. It reads “Tradeable. Unlock your Overloaded Mana Crystals to deal that much damage.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Introduced in United in Stormwind, Tradeable cards can be played in one of two ways. They can be used normally, like any minion or spell, or they can be dragged into the deck to spend one mana and draw a new card.

Overdraft is perfect as a burn spell when combined with cards like Lava Burst and Lightning Bolt. It’s extra damage that can, if used correctly, result in a quick and clean kill.

On average, the card will deal around two to four damage and unlock overloaded mana. It’s also Tradeable, which means it poses very little risk for Shaman players.

Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion drops on Aug. 3. But players can pre-purchase the expansion now.