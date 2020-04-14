One viable deck for each class in Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland meta

Hearthstone’s new Ashes of Outland expansion is finally starting to settle in.

This expansion has had one of the most unique launches in Hearthstone’s history. Ashes of Outland introduced a new class to the game called the Demon Hunter. One day after the expansion went live, a number of Demon Hunter cards had to be significantly nerfed. Luckily for fans of Illidan Stormrage, the class is still plenty viable in its post-nerf form.

A new class wasn’t the only thing introduced with Ashes of Outland, however. Existing classes got a plethora of new toys to experiment with as they navigate and shape the new meta.

There are several decks that you can play in the current Hearthstone meta. This article features a new deck for each class that you can consider viable. Should you choose to craft any cards for these decks, remember that it’s still early in the lifespan of the expansion. The meta is ever-changing, so as always, craft with caution.

Tempo Demon Hunter

Image via HS Replay

Arguably one of the strongest decks on this list, Tempo Demon Hunter is a large part of the reason the class was nerfed so early. Even though the deck took a shot from the nerf bat, it’s still viable.

Tempo Demon Hunter is efficient at dishing out big damage, as well as removing threats from your opponent’s board. If you can’t wait to take Illidan Stormrage for a spin, this is a great deck to bring along for the journey.

You can copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone:

AAECAea5AwTMugPDvAPtvgPaxgMNh7oDi7oDyboD17sD4LwDusYDx8YD2cYD18gD98gD/MgD/sgD/8gDAA==

Spell Mage

Image via HS Replay

Spell Mage is one of the most unique decks in the history of Hearthstone. The deck runs literally no minions and focuses on draining your opponent through a plethora of valuable spells.

This deck features a ton of new cards like Evocation, Apexis Blast, and Incanters Flow. Another great thing about this deck is if you already own the Amazing Reno, the deck is extremely cheap. If you love wacky RNG Mage shenanigans, give this one a shot.

You can copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone:

AAECAf0EBO0EjLYDxbgD3sQDDbsCyQOrBJYFn5sDoJsDv6QD9KsD8a8DwbgDwrgDjLkDgb8DAA==

Galakrond Warlock

Image via HS Replay

If you thought Galakrond was going to be pushed aside because a new expansion launched, you’ve been misled. Galakrond Warlock is crushing the ladder and for good reason. The deck seemingly has an answer to everything, and to Demon Hunters specifically.

Cards like the zero mana Sacrificial Pact are a nightmare to play against as a Demon Hunter or as a fellow Warlock. If you want to make Illidan have a bad day, Galakrond Warlock is worth your dust.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone:

AAECAf0GBsUE/KMDkbED47QD7r8D8b8DDKMBxAidqQPlrAPorAPqrAPrrAPsrAP+rgOqrwP9sAO9vgMA

Big Druid

Image via HS Replay

If you were a fan of Embiggen Druid during the Galakrond’s Awakening meta, then Big Druid is the deck for you. Using the new Overgrowth card, Big Druid focuses on pumping out stout minions earlier in the game than you’d expect.

The new Overgrowth card allows you to gain two empty mana crystals, potentially on turn four. This gives you the ability to play higher-cost minions much sooner than your opponent.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone:

AAECAZICBMUEhKcD9q0D57ADDUD+AcQG4p8Dl60DsK0D/a0DjK4D3q8D6LoD7LoD7roD87sDAA==

Galakrond Secret Rogue

Image via HS Replay

Making his second appearance on our list is the almighty Galakrond. This deck is much more than just your run-of-the-mill Galakrond Rogue, however.

This Secret-themed version of the deck makes use of the new Rogue Legendary, Shadowjeweler Hanar. After you play a Secret, Hanar allows you to discover a Secret from a different class. If you want to experience the class fantasy of a Rogue through a viable deck, give this one a shot.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone:

AAECAaIHCLICiAeSlwPBrgPjtAPOuQPLwAP7xAMLtAGPlwP1pwO5rgP+rgOqrwPOrwOCsQPMuQPQuQO5vgMA

Resurrect Priest

Image via HS Replay

Prior to Ashes of Outland, Resurrect Priest was one of the most frustrating decks in the game to play against. Now, Resurrect Priest is still here but with a few new toys.

Priest received a revamp prior to Ashes of Outland going live and it looks like smooth sailing for the class thus far. Convincing Infiltrator is still one of the most annoying cards in the game, so give this deck a try if you enjoy driving your opponents mad.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone:

AAECAa0GBNaZA5ObA8i+A8jAAw3JBoKUA5mbA6GhA6+lA/KlA5mpA5+pA9msA/KsA/2wA5O6A9jCAwA=

Face Hunter

Image via HS Replay

Hunter was one of the most dominant classes throughout Galakrond’s Awakening by far. A staple of the deck is its face damage Hero Power. Face Hunter decks look to maximize the amount of damage you can do to an opponent while ignoring the threats they present on the board.

As a Face Hunter, you’ll generally chunk your opponent’s health so efficiently that it’ll be difficult for them to mount an offensive. If you want a deck where you just go face, look no further than Face Hunter.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone:

AAECAR8CpLkD1LoDDqgCtQPJBJIF7Qb+DOyWA/OnA/uvA/yvA4WwA864A/a6A/+6AwA=

Totem Shaman

Image via HS Replay

Though Galakrond Shaman is potentially the more powerful option right now, Totem Shaman is still worth highlighting. This deck feels like a breath of fresh air for the class and is fun to play once you get the hang of it.

If you’re a Shaman player who enjoys a token-like playstyle, Totem Shaman can probably provide you with a decent amount of entertainment. Shaman was nerfed heavily during Galakrond’s Awakening, but it might gain relevance as Ashes of Outland progresses.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone:

AAECAaoIAA+BBL4G4AbwB8aZA52jA9qlA/mlA/2nA7WtA7atA/muA5a5A5i5A96+AwA=

Murloc Paladin

Image via HS Replay

Throughout the game’s lifespan, Murloc Paladin has been a staple of the class. When Murgur Murgurgle was revealed as a new Paladin Legendary, a new Murloc Paladin list was only a matter of time.

Murgur has a Deathrattle that shuffles a Prime version of himself into your deck. Murgurgle Prime has Divine Shield and powerful Battlecry. When played, Murgurgle Prime’s Battlecry summons four random Murlocs and then gives them Divine Shield. If you miss Murloc Paladin, give this list a try for a blast of nostalgia.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone:

AAECAZ8FAuiwA/y4Aw7FA9sDzwbQB6cItZgDx50Dr6cDyqsDyLgDybgD9rgD+7gDysEDAA==

Pirate Warrior

Image via HS Replay

Arguably one of the classes struggling the most right now, Ashes of Outland has left a bit to be desired by Warrior players. The class spent a large portion of last year on top thanks to Dr. Boom and his ability to amass seemingly infinite armor. Luckily, this group of scallywags has assembled to try to pick up the pieces left by Dr. Boom. If you enjoy Warrior, this list might be worth a try.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone:

AAECAQcCyAPerQMOHLAC/wOoBdQFpAbuBucH9agD3K0D3a0D+a4D6LAD6bADAA==