Warrior minion Frightened Flunky is coming for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum, is bringing 135 new cards to the game. In the leadup to its Aug. 6 release, Blizzard sent some of the new cards for community members to reveal every day.

This time, the Spanish gaming website Tarreo unveiled two of them. One is a two-mana common Warrior minion called Frightened Flunky. It has two attack and health, Taunt, and a Battlecry that lets its user discover another Taunt minion.

This card’s stats are far from great, but its Battlecry might make it worthwhile to have it on your Warrior deck if you are going for a Taunt strategy. Either way, it’s also a decent card to play on round two if you’re going for a control strategy, even if it’s not focused on Taunt minions.

Saviors of Uldum is available for pre-order in two bundles. The simple one comes with 50 card packs for $49.99, while the mega bundle comes with 80 card packs and a new Druid hero, Elise Starseeker, for $79.99. Players will be able to open these packs as soon as the update is out.