New Shaman Spell Earthquake revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

It looks like Thrall wasn’t lying when he claimed the elements rise against you.

Shaman players just got an elemental tool of destruction in the form of the new spell card, Earthquake.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Much like its real-life counterpart, the Earthquake card will be used to cause massive destruction in a very large area. Earthquake is a seven cost Shaman spell that allows you to deal five damage to all minions. After the initial five damage, two more additional damage will be dealt to all remaining minions.

Though Earthquake seems very powerful, it does have the slight fall back of damage your minions as well as your opponent. Luckily, the Shaman class has a wide variety of play-styles. This means you probably won’t have an issue finding an archetype to squeeze Earthquake into. While you probably won’t be running a card like Earthquake in a minion-dependent deck like Murloc Shaman, decks like Control Shaman will be able to get huge value out of such a big board clear.

You can check out Earthquake and all of the new cards coming with Saviors of Uldum when the expansion goes live on Aug. 6.