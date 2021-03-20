New Rogue Legendary and weapon revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens

If you’re a Rogue player currently on your way to the Barrens, you may want to halt your journey to take a peak at this.

A new Rogue Legendary minion and Epic weapon were both just revealed for Forged in the Barrens.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re signed up for Blizzard’s regular emails, your inbox was likely just invaded by Scabbs Cutterbutter. This Gnome Rogue is a four-cost 2/3 minion with a Combo effect. If you play Cutterbutter as part of a Combo, the next two cards you play in the turn will cost three less.

Anyone who has played as or against Rogue will tell you Combo cards can be very strong. One of the strengths of the Rogue class is its ability to cheat out extra damage and value through Combo cards and mana manipulation. Scabbs looks like he was designed specifically to help Rogue players achieve both goals.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Scabbs Cutterbutter was revealed alongside Swinetusk Shank. The new weapon costs three mana and starts with two attack and two durability. After you play a Poison, Swinetusk Shank will gain +1 Durability. That means the more Poisons you play, the longer you’ll be able to keep the Shank equipped.

Blizzard may have chosen to reveal these cards together because of their obvious synergies. Someone could use Cutterbutter to cheat out Swinetusk alongside some discounted Poisons. As good as this Combo may be, however, Cutterbutter seems so powerful, he will probably be used for bigger and brighter things.

Test out both cards when Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.