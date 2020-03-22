New Neutral Common revealed for Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion Ashes of Outland is all about the game’s next playable class, Demon Hunter. And to get fans in the demon-hunting mood, Blizzard Entertainment dropped a preview today for the latest card to join the expansion, Imprisoned Vile Fiend.

Imprisoned Vile Fiend is a two-cost 3/5 Neutral Demon with Rush. When Imprisoned Vile Fiend is played, it immediately goes dormant and remains in an unusable state for two turns.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although the newest Demon will be unusable for the first two turns it’s on the field, the card is still a strong early play for players to add to their decks. The minion will work well in Demon-centric decks with cards like Demonfire, a two-cost spell that can give a targeted Demon +2/+2. While Imprisoned Vile Fiend remains dormant, the player can buff the minion up to get it ready for when the card becomes an active threat. And thanks to Rush, this minion will be ready to attack once the dormant effect wears off.

Ashes of Outland arrives on live servers April 7 and will introduce Hearthstone’s first playable class since the game’s release in 2014. Fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.

The Ashes of Outland base bundle sells for $49.99 and includes 55 card packs, the new Serpentine card back, and a random Ashes of Outland golden Legendary card. Fans who purchase the Mega Bundle for $79.99 will unlock 35 additional card packs, the Lady Vashj Shaman Hero skin, and four Arena tickets and Descent of Dragons Battlegrounds bonuses, which upgrade to the Tavern Pass once the new expansion launches.