New Legendary minion Siamat revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum

This is one big genie you don’t want to mess with.

Siamat is one of the newest Legendary minions revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Siamat is a seven-cost 6/6 Elemental minion with one of the most unique Battlecries we’ve seen in some time. Siamat’s Battlecry allows you to give him two benefits from a plethora of Keywords. The benefits you can choose to give Siamat includes Rush, Taunt, Divine Shield, and Windfury.

As if being a 6/6 minion isn’t intimidating enough, Siamat’s Battlecry is seriously scary. Though Siamat would be insanely better if Rush were replaced with Taunt, he still holds the potential to usher a big tempo swing. One thing Siamat will definitely be good for is clearing your opponent’s minions.

Rush and Divine Shield would allow Siamat to clear a big minion without taking any damage. You could also choose Rush and Windfury then use Siamat to clear two minions in a single turn.

Find out which decks Siamat fits into after Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.