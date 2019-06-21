New Hearthstone “The Villainous Nine” music video has been fiercely downvoted

The Villainous Nine have now felt the wrath of the Threatening Thousands, also known as the internet.

The official Hearthstone YouTube channel uploaded a new video yesterday titled “The Villainous Nine – A Dalaran Heist Story” and it hasn’t been well received.

The video depicts the portraits of the characters from the new Dalaran Heist solo adventure hopping up and down in cartoon style while a new jazz tune plays. One could make the argument that the video is essentially an ad for the Dalaran Heist solo adventure. At the time of writing, the video has over 1,300 dislikes and only 1,000 likes.

Although there’s nothing wrong with posting a small musical ad for the new adventure, most people in the Hearthstone community seemed to believe it’d be a new cinematic. Instead, players were greeted with a pretty simple jazz tune that vaguely describes the new characters involved.

Screengrab via Hearthstone

Many players who expected a musical number were also upset due to the lack of animation involved with the video. You could definitely argue that downvoting is an overreaction, but many people who felt scorned took to the comments to justify their frustration.

Jesse Lopez may have taken his savagery too far in referencing the Diablo Immortal debacle, but many in the community clearly felt duped. Perhaps next time Blizzard drops a surprising musical ad, it will take a different route.