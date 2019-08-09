New Hearthstone Saviors of Uldum Mage decks worth trying right now

Although we’re still experiencing the infancy of the new Hearthstone expansion, Saviors of Uldum, things are starting to shape up.

Mage is one of the classes that appears to be in a beautiful position as we move further into the expansion. The class has three decks dangerously close to a 60-percent win rate on HSReplay and each one seems fun. Since the expansion is still young, though, you should craft with caution.

Freeze Mage

Image via HSReplay

If you played Freeze Mage during the Rise of Shadows meta, a lot of the packages in this deck will look familiar. You’ll also notice a ton of new faces from Saviors of Uldum, however. One of the essential new cards that makes this deck so powerful is the Tortollan Pilgrim. The Pilgrim is an eight-cost 5/5 minion with a Battlecry.

Tortollan Pilgrim’s Battlecry allows you to Discover a copy of a spell in your deck, then cast that spell with random targets. This gives the deck way more opportunities to freeze than it had before. Additionally, you’ll be running Puzzle Box of Yogg-Saron. This means you’ll have another chance to RNG board clear or board stall your opponent.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0ECMUExvgCoIADlpoDip4D2KADoaEDn7cDC4oByQOrBMsEvuwCg5YDn5sDoJsDwqEDi6QD8qUDAA==

Highlander Mage

Image via HSReplay

If you love decks with versatility, look no further than Highlander Mage. Since many of the cards in this deck rely on not running duplicates, you’ll have a ton of different cards to choose from. Two of the main cards in this deck are Reno the Relicologist and Zephrys the Great. Each of these cards rewards you for having no duplicates in your deck. Reno will deal 10 damage randomly split among all enemy minions, providing you with a huge board clear. Zephrys allows you to discover the perfect card. Zephrys looks at the state of the game, then provides you with three cards to choose from that it believes might help you.

This deck is also full of powerful Legendary minions like Kalecgos, King Phaoris, and Zilliax. You’ll be running the Mountain Giant and Conjurers Calling package, too. If you find yourself in a situation where you have Conjurers Calling but your Giant is gone, the deck has plenty of high-cost minions that are worthy of the spell.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0EHk2KAbsCyQOrBMsElgXeBeEH7Af7DJ7wArfxAsXzAu72Asb4AqCAA+eVA4OWA9OYA5+bA4qeA9igA6GhA8KhA/yjA4ukA5KkA/KlA4SnAwAA

Big Spell Mage

Image via HSReplay

While this deck may look similar to Freeze Mage, there are a few key components that make it very different. The primary difference in the two decks is the inclusion of the Secret Package alongside Arcane Flakmage. Secrets like Flame Ward and Ice Barrier will allow you to use the Flakmage for some early-to-mid game board clear. Besides the secrets, you’ll also notice this deck includes two copies of Pyroblast. Cards like Pyroblast, Puzzle Box, and Power of Creation put the Big Spell in Big Spell Mage.

Even though all of the aforementioned spells are powerful, what makes them so useful in this deck is King Phaoris. This new Saviors of Uldum Legendary minion has one of the coolest Battlecries in the set. For each spell in your hand, King Phaoris will summon a minion of the same cost. Since you’ll be running a ton of spells in this deck, playing King Phaoris at the right moment can bury your opponent.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0EDMUEywTtBOwH7vYCxvgCoIADn5sDoJsDip4D2KADvqQDCYoByQOrBL8IwqEDi6QDv6QD1qUD9KsDAA==

Secret Mage

Image via HSReplay

This deck may not be as popular as the others on our list, but it can perform just as well in the right hands. Secret Mage got a number of tools with Saviors of Uldum, including a card mentioned earlier in this story, Arcane Flakmage. The Flakmage deals two damage to all enemy minions every time you play a secret. Since you’re running way more Secrets in this deck than in Big Spell Mage, you’ll have even more opportunities to use Arcane Flakmage for Boardclear.

Another card introduced with Saviors of Uldum that provides more control in Secret Mage is Cloud Prince. This card is a five-cost minion with a Battlecry that allows you to deal six damage to a minion as long as you control a Secret.

Secret Mage received support in the form of the spell card Ancient Mysteries. This two-cost spell allows you to draw a Secret from your deck and reduce its cost to zero. This means you essentially get a random three-cost Secret for the two mana spent on Ancient Mysteries.

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAf0EAq8Ep4IDDnGeAcMBuwKrBOYElgXsBckNtogDvpgDvqQD3akD9KsDAA==