New Demon Hunter Epic lets you cheat mana in Hearthstone

The latest card reveal from Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City set promises some cost-reduction shenanigans for Demon Hunters heading into the new Hearthstone year.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A two-cost 2/2 Naga with an Outcast effect that reads, “Reduce the cost of the left- and right-most cards in your hand by 1.” At worst, it is a zero-cost 2/2 when the effect is life, but in most scenarios, it will serve as an interesting combo enabler. Since the card itself has an Outcast effect, you will need to have a flexible-enough hand (with many playable cards) to ensure that you can shift it to the left-most side as needed.

Whether the effect is powerful enough to find a home in aggressive Demon Hunter decks remains to be seen, but we already know that strong effects on two-cost 2/2 bodies can crowbar their way into competitive decks. (Hello Netherwalker and Battleworn Vanguard.)

Mana cheating can be very impactful on early tempo plays as well, so it’s certainly possible that this minion will become a favorite of members of the church of SMOrc, too.

You can open and craft this Hearthstone card on April 12, when players can begin their expedition of Voyage of the Sunken City and its collection of 145 cards.