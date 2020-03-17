New cards being added to the Hearthstone Hall of Fame

Hearthstone’s newest expansion, Ashes of Outland, was introduced today. It will introduce a ton of new cards and even a new class, the Demon Hunter. Prior to Ashes of Outland’s debut, however, we’ll be seeing a few cards join the Hearthstone Hall of Fame.

The Hearthstone Hall of Fame isn’t exactly as appealing as it sounds. The Hall of Fame is a place where problematic cards go when they’re too frequently played. You can almost think of Hearthstone’s Hall of Fame as a place for cards that are too good.

When a card is moved to the Hall of Fame, it’s no longer considered part of the Standard format. The card is removed from Standard and will no longer appear in card packs for the set it came from.

Part of the excitement surrounding the Ashes of Outland expansion is Blizzard’s desire to rework the Priest class. To do this, Blizzard will be moving a number of Priest cards to the Hall of Fame. In addition to the Priest cards making their way to the Hall of Fame, a number of Neutral cards will also get the honor.

You can find all of the cards set to join the Hall of Fame listed below. The Hall of Fame inductions will take place on March 26. This means you’ll have a little over a week to adjust to the changes before Ashes of Outlands goes live on April 7.

Auchenai Soulpriest

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Divine Spirit

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Holy Fire

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Shadowform

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Northshire Cleric

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Prophet Velen

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Leeroy Jenkins

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mountain Giant

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mind Control Tech

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Acolyte of Pain

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Spellbreaker