New card Shadow Council revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland

Hearthstone fans learned the name of the game’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland, yesterday. But today, players are learning more about Ashes of Outland thanks to a steady stream of card reveals.

The latest is a Warlock card called Shadow Council.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Shadow Council is a one-cost Epic rarity Warlock spell that allows you to replace your hand with random Demons and gives those Demons +2/+2. Since Descent of Dragons launched, there have been a variety of different Hand Lock decks floating around on the ladder.

The point of a Hand Lock deck is to amass as many cards in your hand as possible and then use cards that generate value based on your massive hand. Though Hand Lock hasn’t been a top-tier deck over the past few months, it’s definitely been viable. Support through a card like Shadow Council is exactly what Hand Lock needs to take it to the next level.

Zoo Lock players haven’t had much fun during Decent of Dragons and this card could be a potential remedy for them as well. Imagine trading in a hand full of low-cost minions for a hand filled with buffed up Demons. If Hand Lock isn’t your thing, Shadow Council will still provide you plenty of value in a Zoo build.

You can take the Warlock class and all its new goodies for a spin when Ashes of Outland goes live on April 7.