New card backs added with Hearthstone’s latest expansion, Saviors of Uldum

Saviors of Uldum is now live and it’s brought a ton of exciting new cards to Hearthstone.

The Saviors of Uldum patch also added three new collectible card backs to the game, one of which you can work toward unlocking right now.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Year of the Raven

You can technically earn this one right now. The Year of the Raven card back is acquired by winning five games in ranked mode during the August 2019 season. If you win five games and still don’t have the card back, don’t worry. You’ll have to wait until the start of the following season to unlock the previous season’s card back. That means Medivh fans can dawn this card back in September.

Sea of Dunes

Similar to the Year of the Raven card back, the Sea of Dunes back is awarded for winning five games in ranked mode. The Sea of Dunes back will be the September ranked reward, meaning your five ranked wins will have to be during that month. The meta should be shaping up nicely by September, so getting your five wins will be easy with the right deck.

League of Explorers

Since Saviors of Uldum just launched, we don’t know much about the game’s upcoming solo adventure, Tombs of Terror. Thanks to this new patch however, we know that Tombs of Terror comes with an awesome card back. In order to unlock the League of Explorers card back, you’ll need to pre-purchase the Tombs of Terror solo adventure. No pre-purchase information is available at this time, but since the card back is in the game, expect it to be coming soon.