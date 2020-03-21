Neutral Legendary Minion revealed in Hearthstone: Ashes of Outland expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone: Ashes of Outland never ends! With over a quarter of the cards revealed a new one has popped up!

The newest card revealed is from the site YingDi. Blizzard revealed Maiev Shadowsong, a legendary neutral minion that’s four-cost with four attack, three health, and a powerful battlecry.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

When she enters the battlefield you can select a minion and make it go Dormant for two turns! While an immediate implication of this is that it provides a strong tempo tool to put away a powerful enemy minion for a couple of turns, she can also make your powerful imprisoned dormant once more after waking up. This has the potential of resetting strong effects, like the Imprisoned Antaen, and destroying the opponent’s board. The possibilities of this card are endless!

Ashes of Outland releases on April 7th. If you’re excited for the expansion you can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client itself.