Neutral Legendary Magtheridon joins Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion

Get your demon-taming gear ready, Hearthstone fans. Blizzard Entertainment revealed two new demons for Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion today, including a new Neutral Legendary minion named Magtheridon.

Magtheridon is a four-cost 12/12 Neutral Demon with Dormant and a Battlecry that summons three 1/3 enemy Warders. Once all three of the Warders die, Magtheridon destroys all other minions in play and wakes up from being dormant.

Screengrab via PlayHearthstone

The newest Legendary was revealed on the official PlayHearthstone Instagram account alongside a second Demon named Imprisoned Felmaw, a two-cost 5/4 Demon Hunter minion that remains dormant for two turns. When Imprisoned Felmaw wakes up from being dormant, it attacks a random enemy.

Screengrab via PlayHearthstone

Ashes of Outland arrives on live servers April 7 and will introduce Hearthstone’s first playable class since the game’s release in 2014. Fans can pre-order the expansion today in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.

The Ashes of Outland base bundle sells for $49.99 and includes 55 card packs, the new Serpentine card back, and a random Ashes of Outland golden Legendary card. Fans who purchase the Mega Bundle for $79.99 will unlock 35 additional card packs, the Lady Vashj Shaman Hero skin, and four Arena tickets and Descent of Dragons Battlegrounds bonuses, which upgrade to the Tavern Pass once the new expansion launches.