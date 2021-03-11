Neutral card nerf reverts revealed for Hearthstone Patch 20.0

Class cards are the only ones seeing reverts.

Earlier this week, Hearthstone senior game designer Alec Dawson announced a series of nerf reverts coming with Patch 20.0.

As the week has progressed, Dawson has revealed nerf reverts for Druid, Hunter, Mage, Paladin, Priest, Rogue, Warrior, Warlock, and Shaman. Dawson also revealed that Demon Hunter won’t receive any nerf reverts. And today, Dawson finished up the list of nerfs to be reverted by revealing a list of neutral cards.

Neutral cards are usable by all classes. Ten of them will have their nerfs reverted in one way or another as of Patch 20.0. Dawson explained in a previous tweet that part of the reasoning for the nerf reverts was to better the quality of decks available in Wild.

The neutral cards that will have their nerfs reverted include Undertaker, Arcane Golem, Leper Gnome, Knife Juggler, Bonemare, Saronite Chain Gang, Archivist Elysiana, DQA, Albatross, and Frenzied Felwing.

The nerf reverts will take place with Patch 20.0 but before Forged in the Barrens goes live. That means for a short period of time, Standard play will have a wonky and likely overpowered meta.

20.0 nerf reverts. Neutrals.



Undertaker (gets +1/+1)

Arcane Golem (4/2 w/ Charge)

Leper Gnome (2/1)

Knife Juggler (3/2)

Bonemare (7 mana)

Saronite Chain Gang (summons copy)

Archivist Elysiana (8 mana)

DQA (0 mana dragons, can't get self)

Albatross (3 mana)

Frenzied Felwing (3/3) — Alec Dawson (@GW_Alec) March 11, 2021

These nerf reverts are sure to be welcomed by Wild players but will likely be despised for a short period of time by those who play Standard. Shortly after the reverts go live, though, many of the cards will be rotated out thanks to the release of Forged in the Barrens.

March is an exciting month for Hearthstone players. A series of card reveals for the game’s next expansion is set to start on March 16. April should be even more exciting because Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.